face mask

Thales Academy announces masks will be optional in schools for 2021-2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Masks optional in Thales Academy schools

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Masks will be optional for the upcoming school year of Thales Academy, the network of schools announced on Wednesday, weeks prior to the start of the semester.

Mask-wearing effective in preventing COVID-19 in North Carolina schools, report says

In an email to the community, administrators said the schools will operate under "normal operating procedures" for students and staff. Meanwhile, visitors and volunteers will be allowed on campus as long as they are symptom-free and have not been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.

Duke pediatrician kids may still have to wear masks at school when they return in the fall

Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors.

If a student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19 and has been fully vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine.

The school also announced that it will no longer offer a virtual academy, including students who are in quarantine. Should a student have to quarantine, the school says there will be "daily lessons" provided elsewhere.

School starts for students Monday, July 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationapexface maskschoolcoronaviruspandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Rise of COVID-19 Delta variant brings mask question back
Why isn't the US following WHO's mask guidance?
Mask-wearing effective in preventing COVID in NC schools: Report
Unruly passenger escorted off NC plane for refusing to wear mask
TOP STORIES
Elsa tracker: Path through NC shifts west slightly
Amazon delivery truck driver killed in crash on I-85N
Another arrest made in murder of pregnant woman in Fayetteville
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
Pro golfer shot dead on course because he stumbled upon crime: Police
NCCU takes on NC A&T for vaccination bragging rights
LATEST: Another $1M winner selected in vaccine lotto
Show More
Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux
9 people missing after boat from Cuba capsizes off Key West
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
More TOP STORIES News