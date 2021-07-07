Thales Academy announces masks will be optional in schools for 2021-2020

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Masks will be optional for the upcoming school year of Thales Academy, the network of schools announced on Wednesday, weeks prior to the start of the semester.In an email to the community, administrators said the schools will operate under "normal operating procedures" for students and staff. Meanwhile, visitors and volunteers will be allowed on campus as long as they are symptom-free and have not been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors.If a student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19 and has been fully vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine.The school also announced that it will no longer offer a virtual academy, including students who are in quarantine. Should a student have to quarantine, the school says there will be "daily lessons" provided elsewhere.School starts for students Monday, July 19.