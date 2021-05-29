memorial day

North Carolina veterans gather to honor the fallen on 1st post-pandemic Memorial Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC veterans honor the fallen on 1st post-pandemic Memorial Day

All across America this weekend, there are solemn ceremonies at cemeteries, as the nation pauses to observe Memorial Day.

"We put about 500 flags out, then we have a memorial service here. That sort of gets things going for the weekend," said Lee Heavlin, the Adjutant for American Legion Post 6 in Chapel Hill. "In this cemetery we have Tuskegee Airmen, we have WWII veterans who not only served in WWII, but were called back to serve in Korea. And their stories are not told. We do that, at this event."

"We do whatever we can to remember them, whether they're family or not," said Tony Garcia, also of American Legion Post 6. "And this day is reserved for those individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice, that we're so grateful for.'

This year, the post also honors one of their brothers in arms.

"And I do believe I get emotionally involved, especially with it being so recent." said Garcia. "I spent time with him, the night before he passed. As a man, a leader and a community guy he pioneered so many things, and didn't really wear those awards on his chest."

His service and his sacrifice, as well as that of the others who gave all, are appreciated and remembered---especially on Memorial Day Weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchapel hillveteransmilitarymemorial daymemorial
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
NC ceremonies honor the true reason for Memorial Day
'Powerful': Gold Star children run 5K to honor fallen parents in Fayetteville
Dozens of NC families await news on missing heroes
A Memorial Day montage for those who gave all
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News