'President Trump will nominate and I will support': Tillis on Trump decision to fill Supreme Court seat

Tillis writing on Saturday:
"Four years ago, a Supreme Court vacancy arose under divided government and a lame-duck president as Americans were choosing his successor. Today, however, President Trump is again facing voters at the ballot box and North Carolinians will ultimately render their judgment on his presidency and how he chooses to fill the vacancy.
There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left-wing policies from the bench."
His statement in contrast to a comment made in 2016 shortly after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia under the Obama administration saying, "The process of filling the Supreme Court vacancy would be best left to the next President."
Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham writing a completely opposite statement that supports "the next President and next Senate" to fill the vacancy.
"North Carolinians are already voting and will continue to do so in the coming weeks," Cunningham wrote. "They deserve that opportunity to have their voices heard, and then, it should be up to the next President and next Senate to fill the vacancy on our Court."
