25-year-old man dies after Raleigh stabbing; man charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.Police said officers responded to the 3600 block of Top of the Pines Court around 1 p.m. and found a man suffering from stab wounds.The man, later identified as Raekwon Lamont Mitchell, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.Raleigh police said Qualik Tyon Jones-Vinson, 19, has been charged with murder. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.