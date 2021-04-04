8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sunday afternoon fire at a Raleigh townhome displaced at least eight people and one cat.Crews were called to respond to the 5400 block of Crescentview Parkway just before 2:30 p.m. in response to a fire. The situation was under control in 45 minutes.A cat was rescued from a home where the main body of the fire was located.In total, fifty firefighters from the Raleigh, Cary and Swift Creek Fire Departments responded.On arrival, first responders found three townhomes showing smoke on arrival.Two homes suffered heavy fire damage while the third suffered smoke and water damages.No injuries were reported from the fire.Fire officials have not determined the cause at this time.