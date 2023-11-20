Donate to Toys for Tots online or in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than 75 years, the Walt Disney Company has supported the Toys for Tots program through its Ultimate Toy Drive which kicks off every year on "Giving Tuesday."

The goal is to bring comfort, happiness, and inspiration to children in need during the holiday season.

DONATE NOW

ABC11 invites you to join us as we continue this tradition through Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive.

On Tuesday, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in front of our Raleigh Eyewitness News Center from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The studio is located at 319 Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

US Marine Corps Reserve members will be on hand to accept your donation.

Can't make it downtown? You can also give a cash donation by clicking here.

The relationship between Disney and Toys for Tots dates back to the program's beginnings when Walt Disney and his studio artists personally designed the Toys for Tots train logo that is still in use today.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots and volunteers have distributed nearly 652 million toys to over 291 million children!

Please join us as we help deliver hope to kids and their families this holiday season.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.