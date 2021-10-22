Tracking number scam: Online shopper says eBay seller sent worthless fake package to wrong address

Cameron resident Jamie Blue bought an above-ground pool from the e-commerce site. She received a notification telling her the pool was delivered, but the package wasn't sent to her address.
"When I reached out to the merchant, they said that they provided a tracking number and it was delivered supposedly that night. I knew something was wrong at that point," Blue said.
She disputed the charge with her credit card company but didn't win, since the seller showed proof of delivery.
Blue then reached out to her local post office and found out that the package was delivered to the wrong address and only weighed two pounds.
"There was no way that was an above-ground pool with the filter ladder and all," she said.
She moved to dispute the charge with eBay, but despite her findings from the USPS, the company denied her request for a refund.
"Because I reached out to the credit card company first, they said that they had to step out," she said.
Blue reached out to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson, who contacted eBay but didn't get a response.
But the company then told Blue that it reopened her case.
Once the credit card company closed its case, eBay sent Blue a refund for the pool she never received.
"I appreciate your help, and I'm glad eBay finally made it right," Blue told Wilson.
Blue is not the only victim of this online shopping scam.
In 2019, a mother and son duo pleaded guilty to mail fraud for selling fake items on eBay and mailing random items to incorrect addresses so that they could send USPS tracking numbers to customers. Local news reports show that at least 103 victims were identified.
Other customers have reported buying an item and either getting an empty envelope or an item different from what they ordered sent to the wrong address.
To protect yourself from this scam, Wilson recommends disputing the charge as soon as possible with the e-commerce platform. Also, get proof that the item was not delivered.
If the online platform does not rule on the case, customers should then reach out to their credit card companies to dispute the charges.