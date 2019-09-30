traffic

1 person killed in crash near Harnett/Wake County line following deputy-involved chase

Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened at the Harnett County/Wake County line Sunday night following a pursuit involving a Wake County deputy.

The crash happened near the intersection of Christian Light Road and Wagstaff Road.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the incident began when deputies were called to an unauthorized use and communication threats situation near Wagstaff and Cricket Knoll roads.

Authorities said that when a deputy arrived at the scene, the person involved took off, hitting the deputy's vehicle in the process.

The deputy pursued him for about a mile before the deputy lost sight of the car, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy continued the pursuit and found that the person had lost control of his car and crashed.

He did not survive. A passenger was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.
