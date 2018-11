All lanes of I-95 N near Rocky Mount Exit 127 (NC-97) are closed due to a crash and are expected to reopen by 12:30 p.m. according to NCDOT.Motorists must take Exit 127 (NC-97 East) and take a right. Continue on NC-97 East and take a left onto NC-58 North. Follow NC-58 North to Sandy Cross Road and take a right. Continue on Sandy Cross Road to reaccess I-95 North.There is no other information regarding the crash.