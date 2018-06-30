ROAD CLOSURE

East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday

US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street closed until Monday at 6 a.m. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street are closed.

The closure is due to work on the East End Connector Project.

The road is expected to be open again by 6 a.m. Monday.
