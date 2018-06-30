Personalize your weather by entering a location.
ROAD CLOSURE
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street closed until Monday at 6 a.m. (WTVD)
WTVD
Saturday, June 30, 2018
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street are closed.
The closure is due to work on the East End Connector Project.
The road is expected to be open again by 6 a.m. Monday.
Related Topics:
traffic
traffic
construction
road closure
