Roundabout opens in high-traffic area in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A roundabout expected to improve the traffic flow around University Drive and Hope Valley Road in Durham opened on Monday.

Construction for the roundabout started earlier this year. The NCDOT says Hope Valley Road brings 11,500 vehicles through the intersection on an average day. That number is expected to grow in the future. The roundabout is expected to make the area safer and less prone to congestion.

Drone11 footage shows the road surface before lines and markings were made. A weather delay pushed back the opening.

The NCDOT produced a video to help drivers navigate roundabouts.
