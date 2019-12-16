Sheriff IDs driver who fatally crashed into power pole during Durham traffic stop

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a power pole during a traffic stop in Durham overnight.Durham deputies were in the area of Old Oxford Highway and Meriweather Drive when they saw a car with fictitious tags.Deputies then attempted to stop the car but it struck a power pole.The driver of the car was taken to Duke Medical Center where he later died.On Monday, the sheriff's office identified the driver killed as J'Mauri J. Bumpass, 18, of Durham.The Durham Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation.