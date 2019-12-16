fatal crash

Sheriff IDs driver who fatally crashed into power pole during Durham traffic stop

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a power pole during a traffic stop in Durham overnight.

Durham deputies were in the area of Old Oxford Highway and Meriweather Drive when they saw a car with fictitious tags.

Deputies then attempted to stop the car but it struck a power pole.

The driver of the car was taken to Duke Medical Center where he later died.

On Monday, the sheriff's office identified the driver killed as J'Mauri J. Bumpass, 18, of Durham.

The Durham Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtraffic stopman killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Trailer driver charged after fatal Fayetteville crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground twice
Airplane strikes several others, catches fire in Lee County
Raleigh 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant founder surprised on GMA
Police still at nightclub 24 hours after 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
NC kicks off annual Booze It and Lose It campaign
Animal scams a common ploy during the holidays: BBB
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
Watch for Durham Freeway southbound traffic shift this week
The 411: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
Lanes reopen after crash along I-40 W near NC-86 in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News