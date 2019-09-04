hurricane dorian

'Trained and ready:' NC National Guard on alert as Hurricane Dorian approaches

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has activated 300 members of the North Carolina National Guard in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

They've deployed in a variety of places across the state so they're ready when needed.

They say the bulk of their assets will be put into coastal communities near the likely path of the storm.



"Over the last four years, we've responded to over six hurricanes," said Col. Brent Orr, joint operations director for the NC National Guard. "They're very experienced, trained and ready and the National Guardsmen and women are like minutemen: they're always ready and they're the ready team that's going to go out and fill gaps that are out there during emergencies."

During these types of storms, they don't deploy until they are signaled by the local level.

Last year, Cooper activated 2,800 members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncraleighnational guardhurricane doriandisaster reliefhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
Hurricane Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
Steady junk diet caused teen to go blind, study contends
Show More
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Catfish spotted swimming in flooded Fla. street ahead of Dorian
Wind could be Dorian's main danger in Cumberland County: Officials
NC evacuation orders begin; Trump grants emergency declaration
More TOP STORIES News