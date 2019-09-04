'Trained and ready:' NC National Guard on alert as Hurricane Dorian approaches

They've deployed in a variety of places across the state so they're ready when needed.
They say the bulk of their assets will be put into coastal communities near the likely path of the storm.
300 members of the @NCNationalGuard have deployed in advance of #Dorian coming toward the area. But there are countless others on “high alert”. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rm9vQkp8XM— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 4, 2019
"Over the last four years, we've responded to over six hurricanes," said Col. Brent Orr, joint operations director for the NC National Guard. "They're very experienced, trained and ready and the National Guardsmen and women are like minutemen: they're always ready and they're the ready team that's going to go out and fill gaps that are out there during emergencies."
During these types of storms, they don't deploy until they are signaled by the local level.
Last year, Cooper activated 2,800 members.