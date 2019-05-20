RDU opens 2 new TSA checkpoints in Terminal 2

The new lanes are in Terminal 2. The airport now has 12 security checkpoints.
Top 10 strangest things confiscated at TSA checkpoints
Officials report 12.8 million passengers flew through RDU in 2018.
Within the last few years, RDU has added new flights, renovated its parking deck and increased parking rates.
In March, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to lease Wake Stone Corporation land to expand an existing rock quarry.
RDU Airport Authority estimated the lease to Wake Stone Corporation will bring in $24 million over 35 years. In addition, the company must provide $3.6 million for a third party to lease 151 acres of airport land to create a mountain biking recreation area.