Lung cancer takes more lives than breast, prostate and colorectal cancer each year.
This year alone more than 8,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in North Carolina. The Triangle LUNGe Forward, presented by Duke Raleigh Hospital, raises critical funding to support lung cancer research.
The two-mile walk kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. at the North Carolina Museum for Art.
Triangle LUNGe Forward
