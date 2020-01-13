Trooper fired after beating of Kyron Hinton during Raleigh arrest accepts plea deal

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The fired state trooper indicted for assault stemming from an arrest he made in Raleigh in April 2018 is now pleading guilty.



Michael Blake lost his job after video showed him and two other law enforcement officials beating Kyron Hinton with their flashlights.

Assault charges against him were dropped in exchange for a plea to two misdemeanor charges of willful failure to discharge his duty.

Blake was given a suspended sentence of 45 days. He will not serve any of those behind bars; he will have to complete 200 hours of community service.



In 2018, Blake's attorney denied that his client ever assaulted Hinton or obstructed justice.

"Trooper Blake will plead not guilty and continues to look forward to his day in court," Blake's attorney said in 2018.



Hinton was hospitalized after the beating. Months later he received an $83,000 settlement from Wake County Sheriff's Office following an excessive force investigation.

Hinton died the day after he received that settlement. The medical examiner identified Hinton's cause of death as cocaine toxicity and homicide.

In addition to being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, Blake was later charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice. Investigators said Blake gave misleading statements to State Highway Patrol about the arrest and his use of force.

