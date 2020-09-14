President Donald Trump

President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina this weekend to campaign in Fayetteville.

Officials with President Trump's campaign said a "Great American Comeback Event" will be held Sept. 19 at Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salem and visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans.

RELATED: President Donald Trump visits Winston-Salem after trading jabs with opponent Joe Biden

This will be President Trump's 14th visit to North Carolina during his term and third visit this month.

