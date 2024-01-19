Court documents unsealed in case of UNC grad student accused of killing professor on campus

Three federal search warrants were unsealed in the case of the UNC graduate student accused of shooting and killing his professor.

Three federal search warrants were unsealed in the case of the UNC graduate student accused of shooting and killing his professor.

Three federal search warrants were unsealed in the case of the UNC graduate student accused of shooting and killing his professor.

Three federal search warrants were unsealed in the case of the UNC graduate student accused of shooting and killing his professor.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three federal search warrants were unsealed in the case of the UNC graduate student accused of shooting and killing his professor.

That deadly shooting happened on campus inside a school building while class was in session.

Tailei Qi is the student accused of the shooting. The warrants revealed that Qi and his professor Dr. Zijie Yan were overheard arguing before five gunshots rang out inside Caudill Laboratories.

The warrants also show that Qi visited a gun range in the days leading up to the Aug. 28 shooting.

After the shooting, police searched Qi's apartment and found a notebook with login information for two different firearm website forums. On those forums, users sell and discuss guns.

Qi was committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment after a judge determined he was unfit for trial.

The judge said two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia. Because of that, the judge said, Qi cannot comprehend his situation, assist in his legal defense, or even understand court proceedings.