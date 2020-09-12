pedestrian killed

Woman struck, killed on US 70 in Johnston County

WILSON'S MILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a woman crossing U.S. 70 in Johnston County was struck and killed Friday night.

According to Wilson's Mills Police Department, the call came in around 11 p.m. A female pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and Wilson's Mills Road

The woman died from her injuries.

The male driver and truck passenger were not hurt.

Officials said the woman was wearing all black and crossing U.S. 70 in a dark area.

The investigation is ongoing.
