transportation

United States infrastructure gets C- grade from engineering group on 2021 report card

The United States gets an overall C minus grade on infrastructure in 2021, according to The American Society of Engineers.

The society represents civil engineers around the world and has released a scorecard every four years since 1998.

The United States was evaluated on 17 categories, including aviation, roads, bridges, drinking water, energy and schools. Rail earned the highest mark with A-B and transit scored the lowest with a D minus.

The group said the C minus grade is actually an improvement for the country, saying this is the first time the nation's infrastructure has scored above the 'D' range in two decades.

Even so, the society's executive director said the score is not a grade to be proud of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenergytransportationaviationu.s. & worldengineeringdrinking waterroad repair
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSPORTATION
NCDOT training program that simulates crash scene wins award
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Roadways remain deadly for NC drivers this holiday season
DOT: COVID-19 affects roadside cleanup, too
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Group 3 eligible for vaccine as NC marks year since 1st case
Michelle Obama speaks to 'GMA' in first post-inauguration interview
Durham school board votes 4-3 to return to classrooms March 15
Cooper: Remaining frontline workers in Group 3 can get vaccine this week
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man in cardiac arrest at NJ airport
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Show More
'This is exciting': Visiting parents back at Wake County sporting events
Doctor warns against people who feel 'invulnerable' against COVID-19
Cape Fear Valley Health gets busy vaccinating essential Group 3 workers
NC man creates 9-foot Harriet Tubman sculpture
Reopen-schools debate heats up at Council of State meeting
More TOP STORIES News