6-year-old child dies after being shot, father facing felony child abuse charge in Vance County

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old child in Vance County is dead from a gunshot and the child's father is facing a child abuse charge.

According to the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Hoyle Lane Saturday afternoon on a call about a person who had been shot. Deputies learned the victim was a 6-year-old who later died at the hospital as a result of being shot.

The child's father, Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, after an investigation by the Vance County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Rowe was given a $90,000 secured bond for the charge and was bonded out a short time later.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.

