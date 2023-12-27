Leith reveals state's first VinFast dealership will be in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leith Automotive Group announced Wednesday that it will open the state's first VinFast dealership in Cary.

The news makes Leith one of the first authorized independent dealers of VinFast automobiles as well as the first VinFast dealer on the East Coast.

Electric-vehicle maker VinFast is working to build a state-of-the-art factory in Chatham County. In its opening phase, it is expected to produce as many as 150,000 vehicles annually when completed in 2025.

Leith VinFast, which will be in the Cary Auto Park, will offer sales, repairs, maintenance and parts for VinFast vehicles.

"We are very excited to be one of the first VinFast dealers and be the representation of VinFast as their first dealer in North Carolina, particularly alongside the state's groundbreaking automobile manufacturing plant," said Danny Williams, the Chief Operating Officer at Leith Automotive Group. "After interacting with VinFast's executive team and experiencing their vehicles firsthand, we were captivated by the brand and knew it was a perfect addition to the Leith Automotive Group."

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina and is a family-founded business rooted in Raleigh that has served the Triangle for more than 50 years.

VinFast, a Vietnamese company, was established in 2017.

