vote 2020

Hometown Voices: Will pandemic, racial unrest affect young voter turnout in Chapel Hill?

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- College campuses can be hotbeds of activism but young voters can also be apathetic.

In the 2016 presidential election, just 49.1 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 cast a ballot, the lowest among all age demographics. Four years later, it's possible the simultaneous convergence of a pandemic and racial unrest may boost that turnout.

"Definitely what's going on with police brutality. It's a very personal thing to me," Gabrielle Mills, a recent college grad told ABC11. "Anything with how this pandemic is being handled. That's important to me. I want to hear a comprehensive plan. Something that makes sense and that sounds doable. Right now it seems like talk and not a lot of action."

Hometown Voices: ABC11 speaks to Raleigh voters about what they care about in 2020 election

Fiona Kincaid, a freshman, will be voting for the first time.

"In the past four years, we've seen a very big divide in our country and there are certain factors that keep making things worse," she said. "I know there are good cops and bad cops but if there's more training and evaluations to get bad cops out that could be something that could help."

Gabriel Suarez, a graduate student, said he's less enthused about any major candidate, and will decide at the last minute if he will vote at all.

"I would say the key thing is what really inspires me. How the proposed leader gets their word out there and how well does he communicate so he can get this nation going forward."

Hometown Voices: Wake Forest voters express concern about health care, role of government, ahead of 2020

Historically, Chapel Hill and Orange County are reliable voting blocs for Democrats: Hillary Clinton, Governor Roy Cooper and Rep. David Price all won more than 70 percent of the vote in 2016.

Still, voters warn that doesn't mean this year's slate will get a free pass.

ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?

For Gabrielle Mills, that's especially key when politicians talk about social justice.

"Some of it seems like pandering. Like with police brutality," said Mills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschapel hillorange countyncchapel hill newsorange county newsuncvote 20202020 presidential electionrace in americacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump to face uncommitted voters in Philadelphia ABC News town hall
Durham barbershop featured in Biden campaign ads
Sen. Tillis, Cal Cunningham trade jabs in 1st debate
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Wake School Board may reveal when students return to classrooms
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
Raleigh police chief addresses use of tear gas, cost of Floyd protests in May
8 injured, including 2 teens, in 'multiple' Durham shootings Monday night
Wake County couple charged for allegedly abusing infant child
8 people were shot in Durham Monday. Would ShotSpotter have helped?
Dentists seeing spike in cracked or fractured teeth blame pandemic
Show More
LATEST: NC has lowest COVID-19 positive rate in the region
COVID-19 pandemic is another blow to homeless Cary family
Teen named hero after saving mother, 3 children from burning car
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
More TOP STORIES News