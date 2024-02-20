Wake County Schools to fund new anti-vaping initiatives from JUUL settlement money

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, Wake County residents got their first glimpse into how the Wake County Public School System plans to use funding received in a recent settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL.

Last year, Wake County Schools received $5.8 million as part of a class-action settlement against the e-cigarette company. The plan put forth Tuesday would fund eight new initiatives in the district aimed at curbing student vaping and tobacco use and helping students and staff already addicted get access to resources.

"I know when we talk about vaping oftentimes we talk about the things that we aren't able to do," said Board Chair Chris Heagarty at Tuesday's work session. "But for the first time, I think we have the resources to put together a program with real measurable impact."

Those programs include new health education curriculums, paying for medically-trained staffers who will join the district, support services for students and staff already dealing with addiction, and funding for anti-tobacco and anti-vaping events. The district also plans to establish a scholarship program for 10 students each year who show their commitment to fighting teen vaping and smoking in their academic communities.

"Hopefully part of what we will do is also educate parents and peers who actually have the most influence over their kids in joining in with this with us," said Vice Chair Monika Johnson-Hostler.

Some of the initiatives put forth could be implemented as soon as next year. The district said it has already received $2.4 million in settlement money from JUUL and expects another $1.8 million before the end of the calendar year.