Wake Forest man killed in overnight shooting on Paula Street; suspect in custody, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Paula Street overnight.Officers arrived to the scene in the 2400 block of Paula Street just before 3 a.m. and found a man with several gunshot wounds.Police said Ricardo Jermel Fogg, 32, of Wake Forest, was taken for treatment but did not survive.Police said a suspect is in custody.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.