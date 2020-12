Wake Schools call special board meeting on Monday to discuss potential return to virtual learning

New and/or additional information or Executive Orders from the Governor

Collaboration with and learnings from state/local health officials and the ABC Science Collaborative

Monitoring implementation of our district's current plan and programming

JUST IN: @WCPSS school board chair Keith Sutton tells me the board will meet Monday in a special work session to decide whether to go back to fully virtual learning. Possible vote comes Tuesday #abc11 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 12, 2020

Yellow: Significant Community Spread

Significant Community Spread Orange: Substantial Community Spread

Substantial Community Spread Red: Critical Community Spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School board has called for a special work session on Monday to consider a future of fully returning to remote-learning as COVID-19 numbers spike across the state.Wake County School Board chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 the meeting, scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. , has to do with the education system's ability to "adequately staff schools." He says a vote could come as soon as Tuesday.The meeting takes into accountThe Monday afternoon board agenda includes:Many Wake County elementary and middle schools are operating on hybrid learning; with parents choosing whether their students should be in-person or remote.Earlier this week, Johnston and Granville County public schools announced that they will return to remote learning. JCPS will return on Monday while GPS will return Wednesday.The decisions come asenter the red and orange zones.As of Tuesday, Alamance, Edgecombe, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Robeson, Sampson, Vance, Warren and Wilson counties are all in the red.Wake, Durham, Cumberland, Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wayne Chatham, Edgecombe, Lee, and Moore counties are orange.