'It's tricky.' Raleigh Strawberry farm may open early due to warm temps

A Raleigh farmer said when we had freezing temps he would pull all-nighters working to protect his crops that had already bloomed with winter warmups.

Raleigh farmer Danny Page of Page Farms is calling this strawberry season "tricky" after dealing with roller coaster temperatures in recent weeks including the upper 80s on Friday.

Page says several nights when we had freezing temps he would pull all-nighters working to protect his crops that had already bloomed with winter warmups.

"All this winter was a whole lot warmer than what it usually is," Pafe said. "Oh, you know, but welcome to North Carolina!"

Page is keeping a good sense of humor but says the June-like temps in March mean he will have an early season and it's going to be very tricky harvesting the strawberries.

RELATED | Local farms take steps to protect crops during cold snap

"We're going to have some early picking," Page explained. "And, then it's going to be like we're going to almost shut down for a week maybe. And, then for the other ones to come along, kind of kick back and it depends on the weather. you know, if we keep having these 80-degree days, you know, they can bloom and I'll have an early season.

It's tricky. And, you know, everybody just have some patience with the farmers and go out, visit your local strawberry patch," he added.

Page usually opens for pick your own strawberries at the end of April, but believes he will probably open in early to mid-April this year due to the winter and spring warm-ups.