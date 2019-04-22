Weather

8 tornadoes happened in central North Carolina during Friday's severe weather outbreak

An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount on Friday, April 19, according to the National Weather Service.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service said Friday's severe weather resulted in eight confirmed tornadoes.

Four of those tornadoes have been surveyed and evaluated, but the other four still need to be studied.



One of the studied tornadoes included an EF-1 that touched down northwest of Rocky Mount.

A survey team said wind from the tornado reached 100 miles per hour. The twister was approximately 350 yards wide, stayed on the ground for 11 minutes, and traveled 12.5 miles.



The good news is this tornado did not cause any injuries or deaths.

The Rocky Mount tornado was one of a few that touched down in central North Carolina on April 19. While the storms caused some significant damage, they did not kill anyone.

Confirmed tornadoes:
  • EF-1 in Rocky Mount
  • EF-1 in Weldon
  • EF-1 in Whitakers
  • EF-1 in Siler City
  • Orange County tornado still needs to be surveyed
  • Sampson/Johnson counties tornado still needs to be surveyed
  • Moore County tornado still needs to be surveyed
  • Halifax County tornado still needs to be surveyed
