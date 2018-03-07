Are you ready for a tornado?

Everybody is encouraged to participate in Wednesday's statewide tornado drill, whether they're at school, home, or at a business.The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs until Saturday.The Emergency Alert System will transmit the tornado drill message at 9:30 a.m.During the drill at school, students will be instructed to duck and take cover.They are encouraged to go to inner hallways away from windows, preferably on the lowest level and stay out of gymnasiums, auditoriums, and cafeterias, where there is a large roof span.If residents are home when the tornado hits, they should seek shelter. It is recommended to go to a basement."Go to the lowest level in the building or the home you're in, preferably the basement if there is one or the ground level and find an interior room that's away from outside walls, that's away from doors and windows," advised Keith Acree with North Carolina Emergency Management. "That's a good safe place to be."As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, everyone is encouraged to have an emergency plan in place and practice it."It's having a shelter location, designated in your house," Acree said. "In your home, maybe that's an interior space like a closet or a pantry or somewhere like that, that's away from outside walls and windows. Make sure everyone in your family knows where that is."March is one of the deadliest months for tornadoes in North Carolina; 30 tornadoes were recorded in the state in 2017.ABC11 observed students at Root Elementary School in Raleigh as they practice the tornado drill, which many of them said made them feel safer."These drills they make me feel more comfortable if there's actually going to be a real one so I'll know what to do," said student Mimi Sonawane."It's important for us to know what to do so that way we don't get hurt and end up going to the hospital," added student Destin Tan.The National Weather Service, local broadcasters, local school systems, and North Carolina Emergency Management are involved with the drill.