hurricane dorian

Atlantic Beach still reels from Florence, preps for Dorian

By
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents in Atlantic Beach are preparing for Hurricane Dorian while still reeling from Hurricane Florence.

Tony Jeffries drove in from his home in Rocky Mount to secure his beach property.

He boarded up every window and door. He is hoping to save whatever he can, especially after what he's been through in the last year.



"We had water through the second (floor), then all the way down to the first floor," he said. "I don't know if there was a roof in this area that wasn't damaged."

Live: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Jeffries and his wife finally reached a goal this past weekend.



"We finished one of the bathrooms. That was the final repair from Florence," he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper has issued mandatory evacuations for all barrier islands.

Red flags are waving along the shoreline. Lifeguards are gone for the season. Firefighters and police officers have been patrolling to make sure nobody goes in the choppy water.

The Atlantic Beach Police Chief said the storm could limited or suspend bridge access to Atlantic Beach.

"If it's not a devastating hit, once the wind subsides and we make sure that all the streets are clear, we can just let the people back on without much hassle at all," Chief Jeff Harvey said.

MORE: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheratlantic beachncevacuationhurricane dorianhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian gains speed as it closes in on Florida
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Animal shelters taking in pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian
NC hotels going pet-friendly in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation orders begin on NC coast, hurricane watch issued
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Show More
NC judges toss district maps drawn for GOP advantage
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
NC man reunites with his former little through Big Brothers Big Sisters
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News