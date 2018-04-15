TORNADO

Flash Flood Warnings in place as storms move through

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday evening weather (WTVD)

Steve Stewart 
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as storms move through central North Carolina.

Get weather alerts sent right to your phone with the ABC11 News App


Earlier a Tornado Warning was issued for Warren and Vance counties until 9:45 p.m., so far there are no reports of any damage.



Across the Triangle, more than 5,000 people were reported to be without power.

The following counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:45 a.m: Chatham, Durham, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange and Wake.



Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in parts of our area and the National Weather Service says flash flooding is expected to begin soon.

According to the NWS, flash flooding is extremely dangerous. Numerous roads and low lying areas will quickly flood. Flood waters will also threaten some homes and businesses. If you are experiencing flooding or live in a flood prone area, move to higher ground.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch:

Alamance, Anson, Caswell, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Vance, Wake.

VIEW THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

RELATED: What to do when you see a tornado while driving


The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...


RELATED LINK: Damaging winds, heavy rain moving onto East Coast to start week
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornado
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TORNADO
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
Trump approves federal disaster declaration request for the Greensboro tornado
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
More tornado
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News