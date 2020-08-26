tropical depression

'Extremely dangerous': Hurricane Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, forecasters said.

As of 10 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center says Laura has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts. That's 7 mph shy of becoming a Category 5 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. It had maximum sustained winds of 150mph (240 kph), making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The storm's power has raised fears of a 20-foot (6-meter) storm surge that forecasters say would be "unsurvivable" and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast.



Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

Galveston, Texas has already issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island Tuesday.



Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.

WATCH: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.



Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday. Laura could carry tropical-storm-force winds into Arkansas

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall as Category 3 storm
Marco weakens to tropical depression; Laura strengthens
Marco weakens tropical storm as Tropical Storm Laura strengthens
Tropical storms Marco, Laura tracking toward Louisiana coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
LATEST: Chapel Hill officers issue citations for COVID-19 violations
DNC Chair strikes back at Trump as RNC nears end
Pence denounces violence in Republican convention speech
Sandhills Red Cross prepares to deploy 600 volunteers to aid La.
Saltbox Seafood Joints receives $25k prize from Discover
Virtual exhibit highlights call for unity in Fayetteville
Show More
Special Forces Col., victim speak out in Day 2 of Ft. Bragg trial
Gov. Roy Cooper proposes $25B state budget
Here's what NC officials say about the new CDC testing guidance
1976 conviction of Ronnie Long to be vacated, attorney says
NCSU reports 3 new COVID-19 clusters
More TOP STORIES News