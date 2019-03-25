pollen

Pollen to decrease with rain, but allergy season far from over

Rain on Tuesday will bring a reprieve for allergy sufferers but dry weather later this week will raise pollen levels.

Warm temperatures have brought the onset of sneezing and watery eyes to allergy sufferers. So how are pollen levels this week?

According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, pollen levels are moderate.

Tree pollen continues to stay the highest. That's usually the case in the spring with grass and weed pollen going up in the summer and fall.

We'll see a brief reprieve in pollen levels Tuesday due to rain tonight. The levels will go up a tad during the rest of the week as the weather stays dry.

Things will continue to get worse before they get better. The peak of allergy season is mid to late April so keep your tissues handy!

