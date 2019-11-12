NC weather: Record-setting cold temperatures move into North Carolina after morning showers

Rain will fall and temperatures will drop Tuesday as an arctic blast moves into central North Carolina.
Tuesday is a rare day where temperatures will go down as the day progresses. Raleigh sat at a mild 54 degrees just after 5 a.m., but that won't last.
Temps will drop into the 40s by midday and into the 30s by the evening.
You'll also need the umbrella as showers have already began and will spread across the region throughout the morning--with the heaviest rain happening from 9 a.m. until noon.
There's a 100 percent chance of rain. We may even see some of that rain switch to snowflakes, but acclimation is unlikely.
ABC11 Meteorologists first alerted you to this cold blast last week. Even then, they explained why weather apps showing a chance for snow were not giving you the full story.
Skies will clear this evening and into the night, which will lead to a very chilly evening with temperatures dropping down to record-low territory.
The cold will linger around for a few days. So if you haven't broken out your winter coat yet, now is the time.
