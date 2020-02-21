Snow causes road closures, power outages to central North Carolina

The first measurable snow in more than a year ended up with most folks seeing 2 to 3 inches on grassy and elevated surfaces. Youngsville saw the most snow at 4 inches.
Most of the problems caused by the snow were traffic-related.
A driver lost control and crashed into an officer with North Carolina State Capitol Police on Friday morning.
Preliminary information from investigators suggests the officer got out of her car to help other drivers; that's when a car hit her. She was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police have shut down part of Wade Avenue at Edwards Mill Road for the investigation. That area is very slick, and investigators believe that contributed to the crash that injured the State Capitol officer.
BREAKING: AVOID EDWARDS MILL AT WADE. IT IS SHUT DOWN. A Capital Police officer was hit, has a broken leg, will be okay. Driver stayed at the scene. Police are investigating, say there was nothing malicious. @GloriaABC11 is on scene getting more info.— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) February 21, 2020
ABC11 crews saw a car slide off the northbound lanes of I-85 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Friday morning, freezing became a problem on some side roads.
ROAD CLOSURES
- In Durham, West Cornwallis Road is closed due to a downed tree as crews worked to repair a utility pole.
- In northwest Raleigh, a tree came down on Grinnell Drive, a neighborhood street.
- In Garner, Crews were seen working to restore power at Woodland and Timber Drive.
- In Morrisville, Aviation Parkway is closed near Dominion Drive after a utility pole collapsed.
- Wade Avenue at Edwards Mill Road is closed.
Around 6,000 power outages were scattered around the state Friday morning. Wake County had 1,700 outages, and Franklin County had around 1,000.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until noon. At 5 a.m., snow was done for much of the viewing area, except for a small sliver of Wayne County. Wind chills were in the low 20s throughout the area.
As usual, bridges and overpasses are more prone to be icy.
Temperatures are expected to warm into high 30s with plenty of sunshine Friday, which should melt away problems.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Many school districts dismissed students early Thursday ahead of the snow. They also decided to cancel classes Friday.
Wake, Orange and Durham are among the school districts closed Friday. Click here for the full list of closings.