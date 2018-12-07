WEATHER

NC snow forecast: One to 8 inches expected across region

More counties were placed under winter weather advisories Friday afternoon.

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties on Friday as North Carolina prepares for a major winter storm expected to hit the state starting Saturday.

Any plans you have for the next 24 hours are safe because that wintry weather we've all been anticipating won't roll in until Saturday evening.

It's now looking like snow will develop Saturday evening and spread north overnight.

Snow will break out in the Triangle and points north during the early morning hours, and could be heavy at times. Mainly rain to the south, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

Temperatures will reach into the 50s Friday, but the cold will move in Friday night into Saturday.

"North Carolina is gearing up for a major winter storm and we're taking all steps necessary to have the resources we need in place to respond," Gov. Cooper said. "Snow may be beautiful but it can also be treacherous and I urge North Carolinians to take this storm seriously and get ready for it now."

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

Saturday

The main cell of the storm will be moving across South Carolina during the day.

In North Carolina, temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy but precipitation is not expected to fall until after the Sun goes down.

That poses the real problem since the temperature will drop to around freezing Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday

Snow, wintry mix, rain: One or more of those will be falling in our area for most of Sunday.

The highs Sunday are expected to be around freezing. Small changes in temperature or shifts in where the storm moves could make significant changes to what type of precipitation falls in your neighborhood.

Monday

The winter storm will be moving out of the area Monday morning. Roads will likely still be slick; they may be topped with water, snow or ice.

Forecast totals

South and east of Raleigh will likely see more rain than anything else. That rain could be quite heavy, totaling more than 2 inches.

Most of Wake County could see 1-3 inches of snow, Durham County could see 3-6 inches, and Orange County could see as much as 8 inches.

Areas along and north of I-85 could see 4 to 8 inches of snow by Monday morning.



Those totals and the specific locations of where the snow, wintry mix and rain will fall will likely change as we get closer to Saturday night.

There is now a Winter Storm Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Randolph, and Stanly counties.

How common are early December snows in the Triangle? Chris Hohmann has the details.



During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Roy Cooper told residents to keep an eye on the changing forecast but said he planned to declare a State of Emergency later in the day.

"The real thing is headed our way," Cooper said. "A winter storm is not a Christmas carol snow. It's serious."

Gov. Roy Cooper talks about possibility of declaring a State of Emergency ahead of impending winter storm.



The RDU-area will be the battleground, where the all snow, mix, rain lines will set up, so forecasting amounts will be a nightmare and nearly impossible at this time, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

"It's quite possible northwest parts of the Triangle (Hillsborough, etc) see heavy snow through much of Sunday, while eastern and southern Wake sees a transition to mostly rain," Hohmann said. "Forecasting this line is very difficult, even 12-14 hours out. It's possible the Triangle turns to all rain later Sunday, or even stays all snow. It seems at least parts of the region will turn to rain, considering climatology and the earliness of the season."

Precipitation should transition back to a mix or snow on Monday, but additional amounts look light.

Meanwhile, businesses in the area are getting prepared for the storm.


