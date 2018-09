Useful tips if you lose power/Si no tiene electricidad después del huracán

Hurricane Florence is bringing dangerous storm surge, inland flooding and high winds, and will create hazardous situations and prolonged power outages.Here are some safety tips courtesy of the NC Electric Cooperative to help prevent unnecessary and life-threatening accidents.- If you're without electricity and want to use a portable generator, make sure you use it in a well-ventilated area. Don't connect the generator to your home's electrical panel or fuse boxes. It may cause electricity to feed back into the power lines, which can endanger linemen and damage electric service facilities.- If your power is out following a storm and you must cook food with Sterno or charcoal, remember to do so outside in a well-ventilated area. Cooking indoors with Sterno or charcoal will produce deadly carbon-monoxide fumes.- Remember, following a storm, debris can cover power lines that have fallen and even standing near downed lines can be dangerous.