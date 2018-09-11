Wrightsville businesses, homeowners issued mandatory evacuation

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --On Wednesday a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Wrightsville Beach that requires every person to be off the island by 8 p.m.
If homeowners choose to stay, there will not be any emergency services available to them.
Caroline Ciener's parents own a home on Wrightsville Beach.
"We are boarding up today. It's hot. It's not fun but it's all we can do at this point we are just trying to get everything out of the bottom of the garage as we are sure there is going to be water," said Ciener.
The storm surge from Hurricane Florence is a big concern.
Ciener said her dad typically stays through hurricanes, but they haven't made up their mind with this one.
"We got gas, supplies, wood, waters, generators so we are as ready. We can stay but we don't know how bad it's going to be. We hope we are ready enough," she said.
Businesses also spent the day boarding up their storefronts.
Garland Meadows has worked at the beach supply store Redix for more than 24 years.
"I've seen quite a few hurricanes as you can see on the boards, and I've put boards up for everyone so far," he said.
Meadows put the board up today in preparation of Hurricane Florence.
He said he's worried about this hurricane.
"I'm really afraid of it to tell you the truth if it's going to hit here 130 miles an hour winds."
While many businesses are already closed, the rest said they will close up the shop tomorrow before Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on the island.