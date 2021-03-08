Wegmans no longer coming to Fenton development in Cary, store officials say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans is no longer moving forward with plans for a Cary location in the Fenton Development, store officials said Monday.
The chain entered into the agreement more than four years ago, according to the statement.
"Online shopping has grown tremendously, fueled in part by COVID-19, enabling us to serve customers in a much greater radius than was originally projected. This has allowed us to plan our growth differently than we have in the past," said a store representative.
The Fenton developers said recent interest in the area, including a new Epic Games headquarters, means 80 percent of the retail space is already pre-leased.
"Last year, we were able to quickly identify and replace our first anchor tenant, a movie theater, with a stronger operator, Paragon Theaters, despite the impact the pandemic had on the theater business. We expect to do the same for the grocery component of this project," said a representative.
The grocery chain recently opened a Chapel Hill location in late February and store officials told ABC11 plans for a Holly Springs locations are in the works.
