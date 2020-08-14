homicide investigation

Girlfriend, 2 children find man shot dead in backyard, Nash County deputies say

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Nash County after a man was found shot dead in the backyard of a home on Thursday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies went to a home on US-301 in Whitakers. On arrival, officers found the man, who has not been identified at this time, dead in the backyard.

According to Nash County deputies, the man's girlfriend and two small children also lived in the home, but they did not witness the shooting.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.

