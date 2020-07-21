21-year-old mother accused of tossing baby into Wilmington trash can makes first court appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 21-year-old mother accused of leaving her newborn in a trash can near a church in Wilmington made her first court appearance Monday.

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo is accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said on July 16, she left her own child for dead.

EMBED More News Videos

A baby was heard crying from a trash can by a woman walking her dog Thursday, according to WWAY. The woman yelled for help and called 911.



A woman walking her dog heard the baby's cries and called 911 as soon as she realized what was going on. Her quick-thinking saved the baby's life.

"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," witness Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY.

Maryuri Calix-Macedo



Calix-Macedo used an interpreter during her video appearance in court. She asked the judge for a court-appointed attorney.

She will remain behind bars on an $800,000 secured bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 6.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonchild abusebaby rescuedtrashbaby
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forecast: Temps feeling like 104° to 109° Tuesday
Durham 12-year-old dies from shooting days later
LATEST: Durham campers test positive for COVID-19
Scammers using the BBB name in lottery scam
Michigan judge won't free teen, says she was threat to mom
Teachers uncomfortable with Plan B approach, Wake NCAE president says
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
Show More
Raleigh pool goers limited to 2-hour windows, must wear face coverings
Fayetteville leaders send police reform demands to committees
GoFundMe fundraiser helps struggling historic Raleigh theater
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
New purple flags at Outer Banks warn of jellyfish, stingrays
More TOP STORIES News