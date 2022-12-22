Wind chill advisory issued for portions of central NC, feels-like temps below zero

The combination of very cold air and strong winds will result in feels-like temps as low as 7 below zero.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for portions of central North Carolina from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. The combination of very cold air and strong winds will result in feels-like temps as low as 7 below zero.

This new system could make this Christmas Eve one of the coldest ever in the Triangle.

WATCH: One of the coldest Christmas Eves ever

Temperatures will fall quickly during the day on Friday into the 10-15 range, assuming that the models have now stabilized. We are still worried about a flash freeze and dangerous travel conditions in spots, with power outages also looking possible during the height of this event, as we struggle to 30 Saturday and barely over 35 for Christmas.

Wind with this storm will reach troublesome levels starting Thursday evening with gusts over 50 mph not out of the question during the overnight hours. Friday will see somewhat lesser winds, with gusts still near 40 mph through much of the evening.

Otherwise, gusts closer to 10-20 mph can be expected essentially through Christmas Day.