Woman hit, killed by freight train in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman was hit and killed by a freight train Monday morning in Raleigh.
The train was stopped in the area of West Cabarrus Street and South Harrington Street while police investigated.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m., when Raleigh police and other first responders were dispatched to the train tracks. West Cabarrus Street between Dawson and West Streets was temporarily shut down.
The woman, described by police as a pedestrian, was not identified.
Three weeks prior, on Oct. 7, a man died after being hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Raleigh between Hammon Road and Garner Road.
A 47-year-old man was killed by a train in Durham on Sept. 27.
