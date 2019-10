Woman hit, killed by freight train in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman was hit and killed by a freight train Monday morning in Raleigh.The train was stopped in the area of West Cabarrus Street and South Harrington Street while police investigated.The accident happened around 7:30 a.m., when Raleigh police and other first responders were dispatched to the train tracks. West Cabarrus Street between Dawson and West Streets was temporarily shut down.The woman, described by police as a pedestrian, was not identified.Three weeks prior, on Oct. 7, a man died after being hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Raleigh between Hammon Road and Garner Road.A 47-year-old man was killed by a train in Durham on Sept. 27.