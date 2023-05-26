More women on the force: Fuquay-Varina Police Department signs 30X30 Pledge

Dozens of police agencies across the country have made a commitment over the past few years to increase the representation of women in the field.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is joining the call to hire more women officers.

Thursday the agency announced they signed the 30x30 Pledge earlier this month. The pledge is a series of low- and no-cost actions law enforcement agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women.

"We are pleased to announce an additional proactive approach by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department to ensure our agency expands the representation and experiences of women," Police Chief Brandon Medina said in a statement.

The 30x30 Initiative is a nationwide effort to have 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030. Less than 13% of officers across the country are women and even fewer, 3%, are in leadership roles, according to the 30x30 Initiative.

"I'm honored to be a part of an agency that recognizes the value of women in law enforcement and understands the struggle of recruiting and retaining quality female officers. My hope is that this pledge will help show other women what a rewarding and worthwhile career in law enforcement," Corporal Megan Doxsie stated.

Fuquay-Varina police join numerous Triangle area agencies who have already signed the 30X30 Pledge. Here's a look at some of them

