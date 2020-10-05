Police search for suspect, vehicle in Fayetteville road rage shooting that injured one

|UPDATE Road Rage Shooting|

(1 of 2)#FayPD Detectives need assistance in locating the suspect vehicle a blk Ram pickup (pics are SIMILAR). Suspect is a White, Hispanic, or American Indian Male with a long beard in his late 30’s/early 40’s. pic.twitter.com/h9pSep0JcO — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) October 4, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a Fayetteville road rage shooting that injured one on Friday night.On Friday night, officers responded to the intersection Yadkin Road at Fillyaw Road in reference to a shooting just before 9:10 p.m.On arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. As of Sunday night, the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The identity of said victim has not been identified at this time.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department believe the shooter's vehicle to be a Black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The suspect is believed to be a man with a long beard in his late 30s or early 40s.Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting through the Cottonade neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Friday.Anyone with information on the road rage shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 322-1084 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. For those living in the Cottonade neighborhood, Fayetteville police ask that if you have doorbell or security camera footage to bring it forth to the police department.