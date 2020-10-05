road rage

Police search for suspect, vehicle in Fayetteville road rage shooting that injured one

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a Fayetteville road rage shooting that injured one on Friday night.

On Friday night, officers responded to the intersection Yadkin Road at Fillyaw Road in reference to a shooting just before 9:10 p.m.

On arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. As of Sunday night, the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The identity of said victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department believe the shooter's vehicle to be a Black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The suspect is believed to be a man with a long beard in his late 30s or early 40s.


Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting through the Cottonade neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information on the road rage shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 322-1084 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. For those living in the Cottonade neighborhood, Fayetteville police ask that if you have doorbell or security camera footage to bring it forth to the police department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshootingfayetteville newsroad rage
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, man says
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
Father with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
Sen. Tillis spokesperson says he is 'feeling well'
Chapel Hill native, UC Berkeley student missing in California
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
LATEST: NCDHHS reports 610 COVID-19 cases due to technical issue
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Show More
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Carolina Panthers top Arizona 31-21 for their second straight win
NC will be one of the closest Senate races, local expert says
Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed in line of duty
Goldsboro man dies following shooting; police investigating
More TOP STORIES News