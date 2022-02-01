A century-old family-run farm finds new customers during the pandemic

OLD BROOKVILLE, NY -- Youngs Farm is a throwback to a time when much of Long Island was farmland, and while most of those farms in Nassau County are gone, the Youngs family is still here, trading on their century-old traditions that have found new customers during the pandemic.The farm, located in Old Brookville, features its own 15 acres as well as greenhouses where they harvest 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables, and the produce is certified organic.But the farm does not just content itself with selling the fruit of its own labor. The Youngs work with about a dozen other Long Island farms to share their bounty with customers."We have our own vans that we send out, go to other farms on Long Island. During the growing months it's every day, but even right now were going two to three times per week to continue to support them as best we can," said farm director Tim Dooley.During the pandemic, the farm saw a boost in business as people found themselves confined to their homes, eating in and focusing on their well-being.Customers who want to pick up a meal know they can satisfy their appetite for healthy food here, and the soups have been particularly popular during this cold winter."You can't find soup like that anyplace else," said customer Wendy D'Avino, who appreciates the overall quality of the offerings, the fresh produce and the diversity of household items for sale, which can make good gifts, she observes.Oh, and the ice cream is great, too, she sheepishly confesses.Plus, "everybody's so nice," she said.Owner Paula Youngs Weir appreciates customers and their curiosity for wanting to understand the food they are eating and how best to cook it, serve it and ultimately enjoy it."I think that's encouraging," she said.Dooley added that Youngs Farm's emphasis on service is a key to their success, especially during such trying times."Once they got to taste things, I think they came back, '' said Dooley of customers who discovered during the pandemic what Youngs Farm has been doing since 1893."We are very grateful for our customers, they're very loyal to us," Dooley said.