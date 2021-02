ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Robeson County late Saturday night.Officials said deputies responded to a shooting call near 2941 Highway 710 N. in Pembroke. A 25-year-old was found and taken to a medical center in critical condition.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.