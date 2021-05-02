shots fired

11-year-old injured in Rocky Mount shooting; police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Police said it officers were dispatched just after 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Lafayette Circle.

Officers responded to the shooting call and found an 11-year-old boy who had sustained a superficial head injury.

Rocky Mount teen taken to hospital after bullet grazes his head

Authorities said the shooting happened near the intersection of Westwood Drive and York Street.

The boy was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.

An investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.

