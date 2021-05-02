11-year-old injured in Rocky Mount shooting; police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday night.Police said it officers were dispatched just after 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Lafayette Circle.Officers responded to the shooting call and found an 11-year-old boy who had sustained a superficial head injury.Authorities said the shooting happened near the intersection of Westwood Drive and York Street.The boy was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.An investigation is on-going.Anyone with information Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.