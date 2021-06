RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching after three men fled the scene of a high-speed chase and crash.According to Raleigh police, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was trying to stop a car going 130 mph on I-540.Officials said the car did not stop, exited onto New Leesville Road and crashed into barriers at Harrington Grove Drive.According to police, three men exited the car and fled on foot. Raleigh police are providing K-9 tracking.