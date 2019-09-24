Police looking for 17-year-old in connection with Benson triple shooting

The shooting happened early Saturday morning when three people were shot near a Benson apartment complex at East Benton and South Whittington Street.
Warrants for Lamont Moore, 17, of Harnett County, include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
A high school football player and new father was one of the three people shot.
Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.
