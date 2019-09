Police looking for 17-year-old in connection with Benson triple shooting

Lamont Moore

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police have obtained warrants for 17-year-old Lamont Moore in connection with a weekend shooting that injured three people including a 15-year-old football star.The shooting happened early Saturday morning when three people were shot near a Benson apartment complex at East Benton and South Whittington Street.Warrants for Lamont Moore, 17, of Harnett County, include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. high school football player and new father was one of the three people shot.Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.