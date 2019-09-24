teen shot

Police looking for 17-year-old in connection with Benson triple shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police have obtained warrants for 17-year-old Lamont Moore in connection with a weekend shooting that injured three people including a 15-year-old football star.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning when three people were shot near a Benson apartment complex at East Benton and South Whittington Street.

Warrants for Lamont Moore, 17, of Harnett County, include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Lamont Moore



A high school football player and new father was one of the three people shot.

RELATED: Family reacts after 15-year-old football star hurt in crossfire as dozens of shots ring out in Benson

Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

The featured video is from a previous update.
